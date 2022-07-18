‘Bola Ige’s voice from the grave’ – Soyinka reacts to PDP’s victory in Osun

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said that the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Osun governorship election, is “the voice of Bola Ige resounding from the grave.”

This was contained in a statement Soyinka released on Sunday.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with 403,371 votes, defeating the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

“Those who conspired to catapult his destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served.

“It is a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements. One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate,” the statement read in part.

Last April, Soyinka criticized the emergence of Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the APC.

According to Soyinka, Omisore’s position in the ruling party puts paid to any re-investigation into the murder of Ige, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Omisore, who contested for Osun State governorship poll in 2018 before defecting to the APC, was the prime suspect in Ige’s murder in 2001.

