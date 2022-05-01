Boko Haram now fading, IPOB/ESN members arrested – Buhari brags on security

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appraised the security situation in the country, insisting that the Boko Haram insurgency is now fading, many suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, were arrested and a leader of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) was recently killed.

Buhari said this while sending his best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world, celebrating the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan as it reaches its end and Muslims mark the Eid-El Fitr.

“After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion,” Buhari said in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“The fight has been long and hard. The final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final members are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity.

“With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North Central states where the latest military acquisitions and the Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.

“While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

“In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.” Eid Mubarak to all!

