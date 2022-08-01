Boko Haram leader arrested in Ogun

There is apprehension in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, following the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram leader.

Reports claim the terrorist was arrested Saturday night by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ogun State.

This comes amidst rumour that terrorists are planning to attack some States in the South West

It was gathered that the Boko Haram leader had left Katsina for Abeokuta, where he was employed as a security guard.

However, he had since been gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.

Security sources hinted that the man was purposely in Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cells for kidnapping and terror attacks.

He was said to have done the same in Abuja, Kaduna and Zamfara before he moved to Abeokuta.

“However, intelligence gathering gave him out and he was promptly apprehended before he succeeded in Abeokuta,” a source said, adding that there are still many of them being monitored.

It was learnt that the Boko Haram commander is still in the custody of the DSS.

