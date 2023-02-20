Body of Ghana’s Christian Atsu returned home

The body of footballer Christian Atsu, who died when an earthquake hit Turkey two weeks ago, has been returned to his native Ghana.

The flight landed in Accra late on Sunday, and his coffin was carried away by members of Ghana’s armed forces.

Atsu was found dead on Saturday under his home in southern Turkey. He had been playing for the Hatayspor club.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana’s national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 31-year-old also played for Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle.

Speaking at Kotoka airport in the capital Accra, Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawmia said: “We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more.”

Mr Bawmia added the late footballer was much loved and would be sorely missed. “It is a painful loss, a very painful one.”

He promised Atsu would be given a “befitting” burial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...