Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Body of Ghana’s Christian Atsu returned home

Celebrity

The body of footballer Christian Atsu, who died when an earthquake hit Turkey two weeks ago, has been returned to his native Ghana.

The flight landed in Accra late on Sunday, and his coffin was carried away by members of Ghana’s armed forces.

Atsu was found dead on Saturday under his home in southern Turkey. He had been playing for the Hatayspor club.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana’s national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 31-year-old also played for Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle.

Speaking at Kotoka airport in the capital Accra, Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawmia said: “We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more.”

Mr Bawmia added the late footballer was much loved and would be sorely missed. “It is a painful loss, a very painful one.”

He promised Atsu would be given a “befitting” burial.

Latest

News

2023: Pastor Enenche endorses LP’s Peter Obi

0
The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel...
News

El-Rufai worse than Ojukwu – Reno Omokri

0
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed shock...
Celebrity

Apostle Suleman declares for Peter Obi

0
Apostle Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed to...
Politics

‘FG targeting criminals it knows’ – Ezekwesili on Naira Swap

0
A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

2023: Pastor Enenche endorses LP’s Peter Obi

0
The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel...
News

El-Rufai worse than Ojukwu – Reno Omokri

0
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed shock...
Celebrity

Apostle Suleman declares for Peter Obi

0
Apostle Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed to...
Politics

‘FG targeting criminals it knows’ – Ezekwesili on Naira Swap

0
A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has...
Politics

Naira Swap: APC Chair backs Govs against FG

0
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Pastor Enenche endorses LP’s Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has described the presidential candidates of the two major political parties...
Read more

El-Rufai worse than Ojukwu – Reno Omokri

Emmanuel Offor -
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed shock that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is still moving around freely and still holding...
Read more

Apostle Suleman declares for Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
Apostle Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed to vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during Saturday’s election. Suleman spoke while...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: