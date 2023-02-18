Search
Emmanuel Offor
Body of Ghana star, Christian Atsu, found in Turkey Quake rubble

The body of ex-Chelsea and Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu has been found dead in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu’s agent, Nana Sechere confirmed and disclosed this on his Twitter handle as reported by Sky News on Saturday.

He wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time”.

Aged 31, the Ghanaian player had been misidentified and falsely reported as hospitalized last week following the earthquake which killed more than 45,000 people.

Atsu spent eight years signed by Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He moved to Turkey last September, signing for Antakya side Hatayspor on a one-year contract.

Atsu’s Turkey-based agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, told reporters that the player was found beneath the rubble of his home in southern Turkey.

He said: “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found”.

The deceased is survived by wife Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu and their three children.

