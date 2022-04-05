Bobrisky’s Former P.A Says Crossdresser Funds Lifestyle With Pornography

Oye Kyme is not done with her exposé especially as it concerns her former boss, Bobrisky.

The former personal assistant to the popular crossdresser has alleged that the latter funds her lifestyle by actively working as a porn star.

Oye made the disclosure after she revealed that this is her new career path and it pays very well.

She noted that ‘your mummy of Lagos’ (a term used by Bobrisky to describe herself) is a porn star on a private network which means only members with an ID can access her videos.

She also promised that the gist ‘will soon cast’ and proceeded to ask folks how they think the crossdresser makes her money as there is no sugar daddy anywhere.

Oye concluded by saying that it was in fact Bobrisky who introduced her to the gig and that she wouldn’t be taking her statement regarding this back.

