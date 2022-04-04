Monday, April 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bobrisky’s Former P.A, Oye Kyme Makes Career Change to Pornography

Oye Kyme has switched careers and seems to be enjoying her new path.

The former personal assistant to popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky had revealed that she’s now a major player in the pornographic industry.

Oye Kyme shared this via her Instagram page during a Q&A session with fans whole proudly announcing that she’s on one of the biggest porn sites in the world.

When asked her reason  for going into pornography, she stated that she loves sex and thinks it’s fun to explore new things.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

