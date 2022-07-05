Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Bobrisky Warns Folks Without iPhone 13 Not to Take Her Pictures

Bobrisky has issued a warning to fans and users of other brand phones asides from the iPhone to desist from taking her pictures.

The popular crossdresser released the PSA after concluding that the camera quality of other phones do not do justice to her looks.

Bobrisky shared that when some folks take her picture, it comes out with her looking like someone involved in an accident. Therefore, it has become imperative that android phone users and iPhone users who do not own the iPhone 13 to keep their phones in their pockets when they see her.

