Bob Odenkirk Speaks About Near-Fatal Heart Attack on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Bob Odenkirk has spoken about the near-fatal heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul.

Recall that last year, the 58-year-old actor collapsed while shooting latest episodes of the series in New Mexico. Later, he told fans that he had a “small heart attack” amid production on the series, thanking fans and family for the “outpouring of love” he had received since the news broke.

Now, in a New York Times profile, he has elaborated further. “I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart,” Odenkirk explained, noting that he had visited two different heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai and had also “had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff.”

He added that the doctors, however, had disagreed on the path of treatment, with one doctor advising that he “immediately” begin medication while the other argued that “it could wait.”

He says that the heart attack was due to a piece of plaque breaking up. “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. … I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down,” Odenkirk said, adding out that Rhea Seehorn later told him he “started turning bluish-gray right away.”

The “screams” of Seehorn and Patrick Fabian alerted a medic to the situation, and they administered CPR to him, placing him on an automated defibrillator. After the second zap, an irregular pulse was achieved. “The third time, it got me that rhythm back,” Odenkirk said.

Check out his NYT profile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...