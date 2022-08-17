Bob Odenkirk Says it was Difficult Saying Goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk is done shooting Better Call Saul and terribly misses it.
The show closed out after six seasons with its finale episode “Saul Gone,” and recently, Bob Odenkirk, who portrayed the title character, a.k.a. Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Gene Takavic, in Breaking Bad, took to social media to answer the question of how it feels to send off the show.
“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely,” Odenkirk said. “It’s just, it’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”
“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” Odenkirk said. “I want to thank the crew in Albuquerque. These people are the most beautiful, sweet, hardworking pros ever. I’ll never be around so many great people doing their jobs so well. I can’t imagine it. God bless you guys for everything you did to make this show great. And the fans, thanks for giving us a chance. Because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren’t. We were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it.”
And about the show, he said, it explores what makes us human.
“A little slow at times but in the end—if you paid attention—it was about big, big things inside people,” he said.
See his message:
