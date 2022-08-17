Bob Odenkirk Says it was Difficult Saying Goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’

“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” Odenkirk said. “I want to thank the crew in Albuquerque. These people are the most beautiful, sweet, hardworking pros ever. I’ll never be around so many great people doing their jobs so well. I can’t imagine it. God bless you guys for everything you did to make this show great. And the fans, thanks for giving us a chance. Because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren’t. We were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it.”

And about the show, he said, it explores what makes us human.

“A little slow at times but in the end—if you paid attention—it was about big, big things inside people,” he said.

See his message: