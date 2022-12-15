Board Nigerians returning home with expired passports – FG tells Airlines

The federal government has asked airlines to board Nigerians returning home with expired passports “without any hindrance”.

The directive is contained in a letter dated December 9, 2022, and signed by B.M. Lawal, special assistant to the comptroller-general (foreign desk), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The letter, issued and signed on behalf of the comptroller-general of the NIS, was addressed to the minister of foreign affairs, all heads of missions, immigration attachés, airports comptrollers, and airlines.

Last month, the NIS said Nigerians in the diaspora with expired passports can return home without hassles.

In the letter, the federal government also asked its foreign missions to circulate the information to airline operators and border authorities of host countries.

“I am directed to respectfully present the compliments of the comptroller-general of [the] Nigeria Immigration Service and notify all relevant authorities that the federal government of Nigeria has approved that Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports,” the letter reads.

“Consequently, all airlines are requested to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without any hindrance.

“In addition, all Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad are kindly requested to circulate this information to airlines operators and border authorities of host countries for their necessary action.

“While forwarding the above for your information, please accept the assurances of the comptroller-general of [the] immigration service.”

