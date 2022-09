BNXN has shared the Nigerian artist he is looking forward to having a collaboration with and his choice is quite surprising.

The singer who won the ‘Next Rated’ category at the recently concluded Headies Awards which held in Atlanta, Georgia, revealed his desire to feature gospel singer, Tope Alabi on his album.

BNXN shared this on Twitter where he wrote, “I need Tope Alabi on my album.”

I need Tope Alabi on my album 😭 — Benson (@BNXN) September 11, 2022

