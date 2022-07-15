BNXN Responds to Ruger, Blasts Him Over Tweet Saying He’s Not Better

Looks like a full grown beef is fermenting between BNXN and Ruger as the former has taken to social media to respond to the latter.

The ‘Feeling’ singer took to Snapchat to hot back at his colleague who had slammed a troll for saying the former was better.

BNXN went hard in a series of posts, noting that he has never begged anyone for a feature as legends are the ones who seek him out, in response to Ruger’s claim that all his hits are from features.

He also went on to note that he keeps 100% of his earnings home his colleague who works for his bosses and only gets paid a fraction of whatever he makes.

BNXN also added that despite the massive PR Ruger enjoys for belonging to a record label such as Mavin, his numbers are still higher than those of the ‘Girlfriend’ crooner.

