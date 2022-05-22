Blossom Chukwujeku’s Ex-wife, Maureen Esisi Apologises for Mocking His New Wife

Maureen Esisi has issued an apology to Blossom Chukwujeku’s new wife, Ehinome Winifred for mocking her.

The ex-wife of the Nollywood actor who remarried in Edo State on Thursday, May 19 after splitting from his first wife in 2019 posted the apology via her social media.

Many netizens had shared their opinion about the actor’s new union comparing Ehinome with Maureen and asserting that the latter was prettier and looked way younger than the former.

Maureen Esisi had responded RTO one of such mean comments with a laughing GIF which caused many folks to call her out on such disgusting behaviour.

