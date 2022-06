Blossom Chukwujeku is on cloud 9 after tying the knot with his lover, Ehinome Winifred.

The Nollywood actor who held the final marriage rites with his pastor beau over the weekend, took to his Instagram page to show her off.

Blossom shared two stunning photos of his new bride and captioned the post,

“Behold God’s best for me.”

This is the actor’s second marriage as he was previously married to designer, Maureen Esisi before the union crashed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...