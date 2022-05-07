Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Blood Sisters is Number 1 on Netflix in Nigeria and Top 10 in 21 Countries Including USA and Canada

Mo Abudu’s Blood Sisters is having an unprecedented run for any Nigerian Netflix original series and we love to see it.

The series which dropped on Thursday, May 5 is currently number 1 in Nigeria on the giant streaming platform.

Netflix is also number 8 in the US and Canada as well as on the top 10 most watched list in over 20 countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Quatar, Morocco and others.

Mo Abudu shared this data, the first for any Nigerian Netflix original on her Instagram page as she celebrated the feat.

 

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: