Blk Hut: Harnessing Nigeria’s Intellectual Capital Through ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’

Following the premiere of the first 26 episodes of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The Rebirth, Media service Company, BLK HUT Media, the producers of the Show, have said that the Show, is harnessing Nigeria’s intellectual Capital.

The Company in a statement by its CEO Hakeem Condotti, said it believes that intellectual capital can serve as the foundation for future prosperity, this according to him, is the reason the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria? The Rebirth show is knowledge intensive while also delivering entertainment and economic value to participants and the audience.

“After the successful shooting and airing of the first 26 episodes, in a 52-episode season, we are delighted that the show has remained consistent with our vision and those of our sponsors – Unified Payments, and other partners, to promote knowledge, provide entertainment and economic value.” Condottistated.

“From the stories of Doctors, attempting questions in fields of geography, economy, diplomacy, current and global affairs, Lawyers, attempting questions in the Sciences, Medicine, Environment, aviation among others, the variation and dynamism of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The Rebirth, is improving reading culture, supporting the development of education and knowledge advancement”.

Condotti, said he believes that the introduction of special episodes, such as the Children’s special premiered in May, Celebrity Special (WHO DESERVES TO BE A Millionaire?) in support of several charities, the upcoming Independence Day Special to celebrate the country’s Independence Day anniversary and others coming up later, has helped the game Show to maintain its place, as Nigeria’s number one television game show.

“Over the next 26 episodes, it is our firm commitment to keep our audience glued, with more action, excitement, new knowledge, intrigue and skills, such as critical thinking and self-confidence which are in high demand at this time”.

While restating their commitment to impact and value addition, the companysaid it will work to ensure that the show continues to deliver on its expectation, and expand its reach and participation. It encouraged more audience to take advantage of the multiple engagement opportunity that the show provides, such as the weekly play and a chance to play for the big prize of N20Million.

The ‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? ’ Show, is under license by Sony Pictures Television. The Show which is currently in its Series 2, titled The Rebirth, has a new prize money of N20Million and shows weekly prime time Sunday nights from 8.30pm on DSTV Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, also on TVC, OnTV, Silverbird Network, Views Channel, and NTA nationally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...