BLK Hut Aids Corporate Social Responsibility With “Who Deserves to be Millionaire?” Special Edition

WDTBAM— a special edition that features not only Non-profit organisations, but also children — is part of BLK Hut’s Corporate Social Responsibility and vision to continue to create wholesome, educative and entertaining programmes that impact the populace.

WDTBAM will be broadcasting an hour-long special edition of the Celebrity Special in celebration of Workers Day, May 1st, 2022 and throughout the month while the Children’s Special as the name implies is the juvenile version of WWTBAM, scheduled for airing on May 29, 2022, to mark Children’s Day in Nigeria.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Is a Nigerian game show based on the original British format of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Popularly known in the literature space as “WWTBAM”. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2 – The Rebirth is produced by Blk Hut a Boutique Consultancy and Agency firm offering a range of services in the Media Production and Entertainment Business in Nigeria. The production is under license from Sony Pictures Television.

Watch Series 2: The Rebirth, when it airs every Sunday on the designated channels or catch up on previous episodes on our website, www.millionaire9ja.com

SUNDAYS 8:30 PM

African Magic Showcase

African Magic Urban

African Magic Family

Silverbird Television

SUNDAYS 9:00 PM

ONTV

Views Channel

TVC

MONDAYS 8 PM

NTA

