Blessing Okoro has offered her expert relationship advice to folks who have erred by way of cheating.

The self acclaimed expert shared a video where she advised folks that no good ever comes out of confessing to cheating when you haven’t been caught, hence folks guilty should shut their mouths.

Okoro noted that human beings only see actions and not intentions therefore, it will be difficult to offer forgiveness and this will only make the relationship worse off.

