Blessing CEO Names Nancy Isime as One of the Actresses Who “Fixed” Their Bodies

Blessing CEO has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind.

The actress recently sat down for a chat, during which they talked about the recent trend of actresses undergoing cosmetic/liposuction surgeries to alter their bodies.

When asked to name anyone she believes underwent such a cosmetic fix, she immediately named Nancy Isime, adding that she had thought the actress gained the stunning body by going to the gym, which turns out not to be true.

“She almost made me kill myself,” Blessing said, before adding that she herself has never found the need to hide the fact that she altered her body.

She said a lot more.

Watch her:

Nancy Isime fixed her body – Blessing CEOpic.twitter.com/WyaL17AQjd — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) August 2, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...