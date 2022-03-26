Blast injures two in Kaduna community

A bomb explosion which occurred at Hayin Danmani community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State has left at least two people injured.

According to sources, the blast occurred when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a motorcycle belonging to one Mohammed Hassan, a PoS operator in the area, exploded.

The latest incident comes barely one month after suspected terrorists planted a bomb at a hotel located in Kabala West area also of Igabi local government area.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said after close of work, the PoS operator went to pick up his motorcycle where it was parked close to his shop.

Upon starting the motorcycle, the bomb exploded.

The explosion according to the commissioner, injured the POS operator and a yet-unidentified passer-by, while there was also damage to the roof of a nearby building.

Following the incident, Personnel of the police anti-bomb squad arrived at the scene to remove the debris, and also disabled a second device found planted in the motorcycle.

The two victims are receiving treatment in a medical facility as investigations proceed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed shock and sadness at the report, reiterated calls for increased vigilance by citizens to the threat of explosives being placed by terrorists to cause harm and destruction.

