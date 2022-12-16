Blasphemy: Ganduje to sign death sentence

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Kano State, Lawan Musa, has said the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is ready to sign the death warrant of the convicted Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.

The commissioner, in a chat with Daily Trust, was reacting to the conviction and sentencing of Abduljabbar to death by hanging after an Upper Sharia Court found him guilty of the charge of blasphemy levelled against him by the state government.

Musa said the governor remains committed to ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and order in the state, adding that the judgment of the court was a vindication of the case brought by the state government against the cleric, which shows no one is above the law.

“Nobody will be allowed to break the law without the necessary actions being taken.

“We took him (Abduljabbar) to court and gave him all the necessary things to defend himself and today, we thank God, the court has seen that we do have a case against him and has convicted him accordingly,” he said.

Musa added: “Just as it (position of the governor) has not changed in the case of Hanifa, it has equally not changed on this.

“You know there are a lot of procedures to follow and His Excellency is ever ready; once that warrant is brought before him, he is going to sign it,” he added.

