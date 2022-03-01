Blaqbonez Shares a Note for Fans Who Are Under the Age of 18

Blaqbonez never fails to employed his warped sense of humor in promoting his music.

The rapper recently dropped a new one, “Commander,” which he has been aggressively promoting with skits and tweets and TikTok posts that has gotten him considerable attention.

Now, he has targeted minors who follow his music, saying that while his song isn’t for this demography, they can hasten up to their 18th birthday so they can meet the legal age for adult content.

“Commander video is not for people under 18, so if you need to quickly celebrate your birthday 4 times before next week, run am,” he wrote.

Commander video is not for people under 18, so if you need to quickly celebrate your birthday 4 times before next week, run am — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) March 1, 2022

