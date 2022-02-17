Blaqbonez Reveals His Family Feared He Would Be Addicted to Drugs Because of Rap

Blaqbonez has shared the fear and anxiety he has had to deal with as a result of his choice career, music.

The singer/rapper shared this on Twitter, citing the situation with one of his uncles who also chose rap but rap did not end up choosing.

Blaqbonez revealed that when his career did not pick up, this unnamed uncle resorted to drugs and had to be moved from rehab to rehab until he finally ended up back in the village.

He disclosed that many familiy members would point out that the spirit of the uncle was at work in him and this resulted into anxiety and fear, because he often wondered if they were right.

He however is proud to say this is not the case with him and over the years, he has proven the naysayers wrong.

