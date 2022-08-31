Blaqbonez Reveals Every Artiste Smokes Marijuana

Blaqbonez has shared that every artiste in the music industry smokes marijuana without fail.

The rapper/singer held the confessional on Twitter when he wrote that, “not smoking igbo is almost impossible in this music industry,” on Tuesday August 30.

not smoking igbo is almost impossible in this music industry — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) August 30, 2022

Some replies under the tweet tried to argue against his stance, listing a number of musicians they believe do not smoke. Blaqbonez however, cleared their doubt by reiterating that the mentioned people do in fact, smoke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...