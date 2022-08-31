Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Blaqbonez Reveals Every Artiste Smokes Marijuana

Blaqbonez has shared that every artiste in the music industry smokes marijuana without fail.

The rapper/singer held the confessional on Twitter when he wrote that, “not smoking igbo is almost impossible in this music industry,” on Tuesday August 30.

Some replies under the tweet tried to argue against his stance, listing a number of musicians they believe do not smoke. Blaqbonez however, cleared their doubt by reiterating that the mentioned people do in fact, smoke.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: