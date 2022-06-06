Blaqbonez Releases Thrilling Music Video For “Go Home”

Blaqbonez is back with a new song.

Close you eyes think of yourself out on a sunny day; doing a host of things you love but this time, with the backing of your circle- Your Comrades; then you have the visuals “Go Home”.

Still, think of your favourite Rap influences and the activities that characterize your most preferred videos of them but before you delve too deep into your imagination ..

Blaqbonez is here with visuals to the much anticipated boys anthem.”Go Home” is a perfect representation of what a thrilling music video is and would most definitely blow your mind.

It’s the perfect addition to your weekend watchlist. Enjoy!

