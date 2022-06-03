Blaqbonez Leans Heavily On The Drill Side In New Single “Go Home”

Known for his versatile, energetic and competitive style of rap, Chocolate City’s Blaqbonez is leaning heavily into his rap influences in his new single “Go Home”.

Drill is one of the fastest rising sub-genres within rap music in Nigeria introduced to the mainstream and gaining popularity among rappers & fans. Although it gained global prominence in South London UK and it’s an offspring of the budding rap sub-genre.

With the rise of Drill sound in his home country this song perfectly places Blaqbonez at the forefront of this growing genre in his home country and as usual Blaqbonez created the perfect display of story-telling using this song to capture his rage & emotions.

It is the perfect anthem for men who do not want ladies spending too much time at their place.

