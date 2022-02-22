Tuesday, February 22, 2022
ADANNE

Blaqbonez Investigates Who “Took” His Name on TikTok. His Discovery Will Make You Howl

Blaqbonez knows how to play with humour and fans love him for this.

The artiste recently dropped. new single, and according to him, the song has yet to go viral and this could be because of his TikTok handle.

He chose “badboyblaq” because someone had already taken “blaqbonez.” And now that he is desperate to draw global attention to his music, he decided to check out whoever it was that took his name. Shocking, it was him, in 2016.

Watch him analyse himself in this hilarious video:

