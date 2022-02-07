Monday, February 7, 2022
ADANNE

Blaqbonez Interviews Ric Hassani in New Hilarious Video: Watch

Blaqbonez is scheduled to headline a concert in Lagos this valentine season, and to stir attention, he’s interviewing Nigerian singers whose love songs have questionable lyrics.

One of those on his list is Ric Hassani, who sent from singing to “You deserve a gentleman” to “Thunder fire you.” And from the clip, Blaqbonez interviews the singer, trying to make sense of this switch in his tune.

Watch the hilarious video:

