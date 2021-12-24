Blaqbonez Enlists Bella Shmurda in New vibrant “Okwaraji Remix” Music Video

Chocolate City Music’s rapper and singer-songwriter, Blaqbonez has released the astonishing video for his hit single “Okwaraji Remix” which features the Nigerian Pop star Bella Shmurda. This single is off his earlier released project “Sex Over Love” Deluxe, a major addition to his hip hop inclined catalogue.

In this video,Blaqbonez is placed in an outdoor scenery surrounded by minimalist props, cars and energetic looking men. Okwaraji Remix music video is to further ascertain Blaqbonez’s penchant gospel of cheering sex over love.

Directed by Ahmed Mosh, this visual generally puts forth a manly oriented vibe accompanied by laudable street wear outfits.

“Okwaraji Remix” is a further re-affirmation of Blaqbonez position as one of Africa’s finest hip-hop artists.

