Blaqbonez, releases anticipated new single ‘Commander’.

This song expresses Blaq’s mastery and dominance with his love interest. It is a rhythmic blessing that hits low tempo while being supported by Blaqbonez’s energetic yet melodic vocals that helps mold the song into an erotic yet sensational masterpiece.

This further reiterates Blaqbonez’s uniqueness and creativeness as an artist.

