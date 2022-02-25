Blaqbonez “Commander” Challenge is Live

Blaqbonez has sparked a viral moment on social media with his recently released single “Commander” and his very hilarious comedy skits. His new song “Commander” is currently Charting on Apple Music Top 10 since its release and has gathered thousands of streams.

The Commander challenge is a TikTok challenge that showcases creators changing into several militia like outfits and allows them express their creativity while at it. It has garnered over a thousand videos is on its way to becoming a top trending challenge.

Keep streaming “Commander” and make sure you join the challenge!!

