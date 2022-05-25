Wednesday, May 25, 2022
“Blackmail!” – Outrage After Russia offers to Unblock Ukrainian Ports in Exchange for Lifting Western Sanctions

Kyiv International, the popular media outlet that launched at the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, is reporting that the invader has offered to unblock the ports in Ukraine and create a corridor for people and supplies, on the condition that western governments will lift the sanctions they placed on the country, which cripples its production, resources, and finance.

“Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko said Moscow wants the removal of sanctions on Russian exports and financial transactions in exchange for a corridor for Ukraine to be able to export grains,” the report said.

This has stirred major reactions on social media, giving people a peak into the panic in Russia ever since their war on their neighbor that has resulted in the deaths of many.

Reacting to the demands, people who are in support of Ukraine have urged their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to not fall for the “blackmail.”

See the reactions:

