Black Woman, Nicole-Green makes history by curing cancer using nanoparticles

Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green — a multi-disciplinary physicist and the second African American woman to graduate with a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham — has become the first to successfully cure cancer using laser-activated nanoparticles. According to Black Culture News, she received a $1.1 million grant to expand her nanoparticle cancer treatment research.

As the founder of Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, Dr. Green’s revolutionary nanoparticle technology does not require patients to undergo chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery and was found to successfully cure cancer after testing on mice within 15 days.

According to Black Culture News, Dr. Green’s interest in cancer treatment stems from witnessing the death of her aunt, Ora Lee, who suffered from cancer and her uncle, General Lee Smith, who also was diagnosed with cancer and experienced the negative side effects of traditional chemotherapy treatment.

Dr. Green’s passion to find a better way to fight cancer led her to obtain her bachelor’s degree in physics and optics from Alabama A&M University and later earned her Master of Science in physics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, both of which she received full scholarships for. After earning her degrees, she transitioned to the Comprehensive Cancer Center for five years and the Department of Pathology for one year.

Once she finished graduate school, she took a role as an assistant professor at Tuskegee University’s Department of Material Science and Engineering. Then she became an assistant professor at Morehouse School of Medicine in the Physiology Department.

Currently, Dr. Green’s Ora Lee Smith Research Foundation is continuing to fight cancer using laser-activated nanoparticles and focusing on its mission to make cancer treatment accessible, affordable, and effective. She devotes time to helping young Black students as well.

