‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rakes in $330M Globally

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a roaring success!

Per THR, the superhero movie raked in $180 million at the US box office, making it the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022, trailing behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million).

And overseas, the movie debuted at $150 million for a global overall of $330 million.

See the breakdown of how much it made abroad, per THR:

“Europe was strong overall, led by the U.K. ($15 million) and followed by France ($13.7 million). Among all markets, Mexico placed third with $12.8 million, followed by South Korea ($8.9 million) and Brazil ($7.1 million). Wakanda Forever also opened scored the highest opening in history In Nigeria, where the film’s African premiere was held.”

Congratulations to Coogler and the team!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...