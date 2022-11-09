Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Advance Ticket Sales Surpasses $45M

The highly anticipated cinematic offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has already surpassed $45 million in advance box office ticket sales in the United States.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther had $45 million in advance ticket sales in the United States as of Sunday, which is more than Thor: Love and Thunder but less than Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie which starred Chadwick Boseman in the title role b fore his death, held it’s African premiere in Lagos this past weekend with director, Ryan Coogler and cast mates like Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daina Gurira and others, attending the event.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit cinemas on Friday, November 11.

