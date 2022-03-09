‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Speaks After He Was Mistaken for a Bank Robber: ‘This Situation Should Never Have Happened’

TMZ is reporting that “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was detained by Bank of America staff in Atlanta back in January, after they mistook him for a bank robber.

In a statement, Coogler told Variety. “This situation should never have happened,” he said. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

TMZ notes that the Coogler was detained after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction. He was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a COVID face mask, when he went to the counter and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back that reportedly read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller, thinking he was a robber, triggered an alarm on the banking system, and then informed her boss and together they called the police. The police report describes the teller as a pregnant Black woman.

When the police arrived at the scene, they detained two people in an SUV who were waiting for Coogler outside the bank, and also handcuffed the director.

The bank has yet to address this as at press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...