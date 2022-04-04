Black Coffee Celebrates Becoming the First African DJ to Win a Grammy Award

Congratulations to Black Coffee!

The South African disc-jockey was awarded the Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, for his project Subconsciously, making him the first African DJ to win the category.

Celebrating the news, he tweeted:”Grammy Award winning artist.”

See his tweet and his speech:

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022

Black Coffee wins the Grammy for best dance/ electronic music album #GRAMMYs @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/iSdOC9A1l0 — Aria (@ariaischic) April 3, 2022

