Black Coffee Celebrates Becoming the First African DJ to Win a Grammy Award

Congratulations to Black Coffee!

The South African disc-jockey was awarded the Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, for his project Subconsciously, making him the first African DJ to win the category.

Celebrating the news, he tweeted:”Grammy Award winning artist.”

See his tweet and his speech:

