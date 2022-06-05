Blac Chyna Trains for Celebrity Boxing Match With Instagram Influencer

Blac Chyna is ready to throw hands on Instagram influencer Alysia Magen.

In preparation for the fight that is slated for next week, she has shared a video of herself training Tamara Frapasella-Fortune, who fought Kim Kardashian in a 2010 celebrity boxing match.

According to TMZ, the training has been going on at Fortune Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

“When Blac Chyna found out her coach was Tamara Frapasella, the same coach that beat Kim Kardashian, she smiled,” a source told Page Six this week.

And Chyna can’t wait for the fight to begin. “I knew I was mentally prepared to fight,” she told the outlet. “But it wasn’t until I started sparring that I realized maybe I missed my calling. Just kidding! But I seriously can’t wait to get out there and fight.”

Chyna added, “It’s a bonus that I lost 11 pounds. I feel in the best shape of my life. I’m just a little smaller, but dynamite comes in small packages.”

Check out the video of her training:

