Blac Chyna Threatens Legal Action After TikToker Accuses Her of Kidnapping and Sex Trafficking Attempt

Blac Chyna has threatened to take legal action against Ava Louise, a TikTok star who accused her of allegedly trying to kidnap and sex traffic her.

TMZ reports Chyna denied the allegations and has had her attorneys send a cease and desist letter to Louise. This comes after the TikToker went on social media to accuse Chyna of a sex trafficking attempt.

Ava Louise is claiming that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and attempted to sex traffic her. pic.twitter.com/RwLCYkO1NJ — Jada 🫧 (@BitchofWallSt) October 21, 2022

Louise said “Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me,” as well as saying “I was getting trafficked.” She further claimed that Chyna forced her to sign an NDA upon arriving at her home, and that the model held her hostage for six hours while Chyna “drank an entire bottle of Casamigos.”

Blac Chyna’s attorney JD Sanchez has sent Ava Louise a cease and desist, accusing her of making “false, extreme, and outrageous statements about [Chyna] in public.”

“Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law,” Sanchez stated, per Page Six.

The letter also mentioned Loiuse’s pattern of “menacing and outrageous conduct” on social media, and this is because the TikTok star previously admitted to making false statements about Kanye West hooking up with YouTuber Jeffree Star.

