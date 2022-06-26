Blac Chyna Set to Star in New Amazon Prime Movie – ‘Secret Society 2’

Blac Chyna has gotten herself a good movie role.

TMZ reports that the model will be starring in an upcoming Amazon Prime movie, titled Secret Society 2, in which she will play the role of a publicist specializing in crisis management. In the movie, the publicist, Vicki, goes to extreme lengths for her clients—and particularly two young celebrities, Celess and Si Si, who find themselves in some hot water.

“Blac Chyna is definitely no stranger to headlines and publicity, so naturally she nailed her part as a publicist!” the film’s executive producer, Miasha Coleman told the outlet. “We are also excited to showcase her music in Secret Society 2. They fit the vibe of the movie perfectly.”

The movie will also star Reyna Love, Erica Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, and Jeremy Meeks. Three of Chyna’s songs will also be featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

We can’t wait!

