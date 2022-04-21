Blac Chyna says she was ‘just joking’ when she held a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head

Blac Chyna has said that she was “just joking” when she put a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck in 2016.

The model spoke about this during her court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday for her ongoing case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Addressing the incident that allegedly took place in late 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, Chyna said that Rob was FaceTiming two of his friends when she took the gun off of the dresser in their bedroom and jokingly put it on him, saying, “If you ever leave me…”

Chyna said that the threat wasn’t serious and that Rob appeared to find her actions amusing. “It was not loaded,” she testified. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”

And when asked about the iPhone cord, she claimed that she jokingly wrapped it around Kardashian’s neck to “get his attention” while he was playing video games – “not to strangle him.”

Chyna’s lawyers went ahead to show a video clip in court from the night of an alleged fight between the former couple, who split in 2017, and Chyna claimed that she and Rob were celebrating the pickup of their now-defunct E! reality show, “Rob & Chyna,” in December 2016 when Rob sustained alleged injuries.

She said they were being “playful” even though Rob was spotting a torn shirt.

We can’t wait to see how the lawsuit against the Kardashians pans out.

