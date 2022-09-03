Blac Chyna Reportedly Made $240 Million on OnlyFans in 2021

New report claims Blac Chyna was the highest earner on OnlyFans in 2021.

Per research publisher Statista, the model raked in $20 million per month in 2021; she only launched her OnlyFans in April 2020 and charges a monthly subscription rate of $19.99, which gives users exclusive access to a mix of NSFW photos and videos.

But this is shocking differently from what she reported during her failed court battle against the Kardashians earlier this year. TMZ reported in April that the case revealed Chyna’s “main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she’s made $1 million,” adding that her income was $2 million in 2020, 2019, and 2018.

When she joined the plarform, she told Baller Alert that she was using the income to expand her career and support her family.

“I’m on OnlyFans so I can support the music because that stuff is not cheap at all,” she said. “Getting studio time, engineers, wardrobe, marketing, I’m using all these different hustles to support that and my kids. That’s the ultimate goal: to keep up their living of how they’re living now. I don’t want to be that parent where they have this now; then, when they get older, they don’t have it … I’m a single Black female supporting my kids. I don’t get any child support, so I have all these things like Blac Chyna’s Closet, the Dynasty Group, my music, the OnlyFans, Lash Cosmetics, promos that I do for other people, other companies to keep my household together.”

