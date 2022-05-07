Saturday, May 7, 2022
Blac Chyna Named as Suspect in Battery Charge After Alleged Altercation with a Woman

Blac Chyna is currently under criminal investigation after she allegedly kicked a woman in the stomach during an altercation.

The reality TV star and mother of two was named as a suspect in a battery report filed on Friday, May 6, 2022.

.According to TMZ, the alleged victim, Sequoya King shared that the altercation started when Chyna accused Sequoya of recording her. The two apparently got into an argument before Chyna took her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground, damaging it. Sequoya goes on to claim that Blac Chyna charged at her, kicking her in the stomach, causing her to fall down.

King also released a statement to shed light on the incident as she revealed that Blac Chyna indeed assaulted her and though she tried everything to resolve the matter peacefully, it didn’t happen hence, the need to expose Chyna.

