Blac Chyna Loses Kardashian-Jenners Defamation Trial, Will Not Receive Any Damages

Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that Blac Chyna has lost the defamation lawsuit she filed against the Kardashian-Jenner and will not be awarded any monetary damages.

Per the outlet, the jury ruled in favor of Rob Kardashian and his family – Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Recall that Chyna accused the family of getting her E! reality show with Rob cancelled after one season as a form of “revenge.” She was seeking $100 million in damages.

And during the trial, Chyna got emotional when she spoke, recalling her attempt to tell “my side of the story” by appearing on Good Morning America following the leak of her nude photos in 2017. She accused Rob of leaking the explicit photos on Instagram. But then, during cross-examination, she tried to downplay a 2016 incident when she allegedly pointed a gun at Rob, saying she never put her finger on the trigger and the entire gesture was meant to be perceived as a joke.

“It was not loaded,” she added. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’” Chyna said she was also “joking” when she wrapped an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck, saying she was trying to “get his attention […] not to strangle him” as he played video games.

When Kris Jenner took the stand, she said her daughter Kylie and Tyga had been threatened by Chyna, and that Chyna physically abused Tyga on more than one occasion.

