Blac Chyna Announces Lawsuit Against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna has resurrected her lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her children, who she accuses of shutting down her reality TV show.

The model took to her Twitter to share the announcement in which she says that the trial will begin in 13 days, adding that Jenner and her children banded together to end her hit show, Rob and Chyna, putting her in financial strain.

She is fighting for her children, she said in her message. And this comes days after the father of her children – Tyga and Rob Kardashian, put her on blast on Instagram over child welfare.

