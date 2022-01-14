Friday, January 14, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bisola Aiyeola to Host New Season of Ndani Real Talk

Bisola Aiyeola has been announced as the host of the new season of popular web talk show, Ndani Real Talk.

The actress and singer shared the news on her Instagram stories as she promises to bring real discussions, fun and laughter to the table for 5th season.

She shared a snippet of what to expect from the new season and captioned it,

“Hallos La familia. In super excited to be able to finally share that in going to be your host for the 5th season of #NdaniRealTalk! I thoroughly enjoyed having these conversations and I can’t wait for you all to see them!*

