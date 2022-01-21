Bisola Aiyeola Releases Stunning Photos as She Celebrates Birthday

Bisola Aiyeola has blessed the timeline with vogue worthy photos of herself as she celebrates her birthday.

The actress and multi-talented creative who clocks 36 on Friday, January 21, 2022, posted beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Decked in a shimmery gold maxi dress and paired with gold accessories and reminiscent of the Egyptian beauty, Cleopatra, Bisola struck various poses for the camera.

She also came blazing hot with editorial worthy images in a short black dress with voluminous neon sleeve and paired it with black stockings, shimmering grey platform heels and a colourful crown of flowers.

See more photos here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...