Bisola Aiyeola just snagged a major payday as she has been announced as the host of the Family Feud Nigeria.

The actress, singer and host shared the good news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 24, becoming the first black female host of the international franchise.

Aiyeola added that snagging this is a big deal for her and she’s grateful for the opportunity as she shared a video of her her unveiling at the MTN Nigeria office.

