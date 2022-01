Bisi Alimi is issuing an announcement to both professional and non-professional chefs especially as it regards a staple Nigerian meal.

The LGBTQIA+ activist expressed his displeasure at the new trend of making Jollof Rice with basmati rice.

Alimi shared this on his Instagram stories as he announced, “Stop using basmati to make Jollof”.

We wonder what the grouse with basmati rice is but do you agree with him?

